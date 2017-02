Azza Fahmy Celebrates Love Stories On Valentine’s Day

Inspired by all-time favorite love songs by Umm Kulthum, the muse behind Azza Fahmy Jewellery’s Valentine’s Collection, this beautiful collection is designed by head designer Amina Ghali.

The other side of this 18kt gold and sterling silver pendant is adorned with diamonds and pearls inscribed with a hidden love message from an iconic Umm Kulthum song.

The ever-popular classics are recreated in a modern but timeless guise, finding new life in this exclusive line featuring three elegant necklaces, a chic bar bracelet and ring, all in the trademark combination of 18kt gold and sterling silver adorned with pearls, garnets, and lolites.

18kt gold and sterling silver pendant adorned with diamonds and pearls. The words are from the Umm Kulthum song Qissat Hobbi (My Love Story)

Artistically inscribed in Arabic calligraphy with messages of love, the pieces embody the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a touch of nostalgia and a treasure of meaningful sentiments to be cherished forever.

The unique hand-crafted five-piece collection features His & Hers pieces launched exclusively for the occasion inscribed with “We are one” “ .”أنت أنا

18kt gold and sterling silver ring inscribed with the words “Love and passion.”

For more information visit azzafahmy.com.