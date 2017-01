Latest H&M Sport Collection Fuses Fashion And Function

The latest Spring/Summer collection from H&M Sport is the ultimate fusion between fashion and training, offering a sports line in the latest styles and colors.

The line includes a wide variety of fitness essentials from yoga and training to jogging, fitness and more. H&M’s Sport is developed with the athlete’s lifestyle in mind, using materials that are vibrant and colorful, breathable, windproof and waterproof, water repellent and quick drying.

H&M Sport has been designed with input from world class professional athletes from the Swedish Olympic team, placing the emphasis on performance with a natural instinct for fashion.

This season’s H&M Sport ambassadors are former pole vaulter and yogi Amanda Bisk, yogi Patrick Beach and Ultra Runner Tommy Rivers.