Cairo Festival City Turned Festive For The Holidays

Cairo Festival City Mall decked out the shopping centre in true Christmas style with a range of winter warming events that captured the magic of the season.

The mall brought Christmas to shoppers of all ages in December and January, with concerts from Hassan Ramzy, the Cadillacs, Blue Notes, Bluezophrenia and Noha Fekry, while the Christmas Parade brought a whole new meaning to the holiday shopping experience. The 3am Santa’s hilarious performances brought laughter for the whole family and offered an oriental twist to a traditional tale.

Children received surprise visits from Santa at the Grotto Counter, where they explored arts, crafts and face painting. Each child received a special goody bag, and unique gifts were given out to 100 lucky shoppers.

On New Year’s Eve, Cairo Festival City celebrated with a stunning roaming band performance, surprise flame throwers and unforgettable musical performances. The evening started off with the electrifying sounds of DJ and violinist Azmy and the graceful tones of Nesma Mahgoub, before the stage was set on fire with popular band Wust El Balad, who rocked into the early morning. An explosive fireworks show at midnight marked the end the year, while a Charity Bazaar with Ahl Misr marked the season’s spirit of giving.