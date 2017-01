Adventurer Omar Samra Climbs 3 Mountains In Antarctica

Egyptian adventurer Omar Samra became the first person in history to climb three mountains during his recent 10-day trip to Antarctica, which he named after his family. Samra climbed seven mountains in total and reached six of them via new routes, which he also got to name – calling one ‘The Egyptian Direct’.

“Making a first ascent has always been a dream of mine. However, exploration is not just about going someplace first. It’s about trying to become the best version of ourselves every day of your life,” Samra says. “We need to constantly work hard to explore where our boundaries lie, and then push them even further still. It is in these precious moments that we can truly discover what we were born to do.”

A Zamalek gallery will showcase the trip’s illustrations, photography and videos at an exhibit set to open on February 18th. Samra will give a talk on his Antarctica trip, joined by the artist Tarek Abdelkawi and gallery curator Alya Sabry. Visitors will get a chance to interact with the art, and to sample some of the mountaineering gear that kept Samra safe and warm in the world’s highest and coldest continent.

An illustration of Samra’s latest adventure in Antarctica.

This is Samra’s third trip to the South Pole. His first visit was in 2012, where he reached the summit of Vinson Massif, the highest mountain on the Antarctic continent. His second trip was in 2014, where he became the first Egyptian to ski to the South Pole.

Samra during his last trip to the South Pole.