AMIDEAST And Citi Foundation Launch Program For Egyptian Entrepreneurs

AMIDEAST Egypt and Citi Foundation are launching a new two-year Youth Entrepreneurship Program that aims to build a new generation of entrepreneurs by helping them get their business ideas off the ground through training, resources, coaching, incubation and real-life application.

AMIDEAST is now accepting applications until Jan. 31st from Egyptian entrepreneurs age 18 to 30 with breakthrough ideas, or those who’ve just started their business.

“Together with Citi Foundation we will not only enable 40 star entrepreneurs to start businesses, but will also empower them to impact the lives of others,” says AMIDEAST Egypt Country Director Shahinaz Ahmed. “Our entrepreneurs will learn to teach and will pay it forward by providing state-of-the-art entrepreneurship skills training to 600 additional youth, creating awareness about and planting the seeds for an entrepreneurship path.”

Participants will have access to workshops, interactive support and financial and legal consultation to set up a business in Egypt. Applicants must either developed an innovative business idea or taken concrete steps toward implementing an initiative addressing areas such as education, agriculture, transportation, health and environment.

For more info and to apply, go to AMIDEAST’s website.