detail from On the Nile, by Andrew Humphreys
5 Bestselling Books Of 2016 From AUC Press

December 26, 2016 128 Views

From classics by the iconic Naguib Mahfouz to new books that push literary boundaries, we bring you the bestselling titles of 2016 from AUC Press.

1. The Traditional Crafts of Egypt, by Menha el-Batraoui

traditional-crafts-of-egypt-auc-press

Many traditional crafts practiced in contemporary Egypt can be traced back hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Scenes inscribed on the walls of ancient temples and tombs depict the earliest Egyptians making pottery and papyrus and working with stone, wood, and other materials. The eleven chapters of this volume explore these and other crafts that continue to flourish in Egypt. From copper and glass works to jewelry, woodwork, and hand-woven carpets and fabric, each chapter offers an in-depth look at one material or craft and the artisans who keep its traditions alive.

2. The Televangelist, by Ibrahim Essa

televangelist-auc-press-best-of-2016

Meet Egypt’s top TV preacher Hatem el-Shenawi: a national celebrity revered by housewives and politicians alike for delivering Islam to the masses. Charismatic and quick-witted, he has friends in high places. But when he is entrusted with a secret that threatens to wreak havoc across the country, he is drawn into a web of political intrigue at the very heart of government. Can Hatem’s fame and fortune save him from this unspeakable scandal?

3. Children of the Alley, by Naguib Mahfouz

children-of-the-alley-manfouz-auc-press

In this rich and intricate classic, Naguib Mahfouz guides us through the history of an alley whose denizens — some fearsome, most fearful, a few fearless — are all the descendants of one man, Gabalawi, who now keeps himself hidden away in the mansion at the top of the alley.

4. On the Nile in the Golden Age of Travel, by Andrew Humphreys

on-the-nile-auc-press-best-of-2016

Using period photography, and colorful vintage posters and advertising material, this book tells the story of the people, the places, and the boats, from pioneering Nile travelers like Amelia Edwards and Lucie Duff Gordon, through to famed later passengers, such as Rudyard Kipling, Arthur Conan Doyle, and, of course, Agatha Christie, whose staging of a death on the Nile only added to the allure.

5. Ancient Egypt: An Artist’s Coloring Book, by Dominique Navarro

ancient-egypt-auc-press-best-of-2016

Ancient Egypt is filled with beautifully detailed, inspiring artwork and designs to color, frame, and display in your home. Transform and personalize the black-andwhite line drawings into your own unique and colorful art. Appealing to all ages, ideal for adults to unwind and relax, and fun to share with the whole family.

