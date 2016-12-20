Spectacular Seafood At Fairmont’s ‘Alexandria Nights’

Alexandria Nights at the Fairmont Heliopolis & Towers stands out not only with its fresh fish selection but with the creative side dishes that make the seafood experience there spectacular.



written and photographed by Dominika Maslikowski

Unless you’re lucky enough to live on the coast, then being a seafood lover anywhere inland doesn’t afford many opportunities for indulgence. Go to a fine dining restaurant, and you’re likely to find salmon on the menu topped with some kind of lemon sauce, as chefs often seem to save their creativity for meat dishes and complicated desserts. Go to a cheap take-out and the offerings don’t extend much beyond fried white fish or shrimp. Of course there are the few legendary spots for great seafood in the city, but they’re far between — and they don’t offer much variety in side dishes.

You can imagine how happy I was as a seafood lover going to the weekly Alexandria Nights buffet at Fairmont Heliopolis & Towers. Because if you’re a seafood lover, you know fish is more than a salmon square or a fillet in baladi bread. It’s marinated shrimp tossed in rich butter. It’s fried barbouni with delicate, pink flesh that falls of the bone. It’s crispy skin, or the blackened skin that covers a tilapia stuffed with vegetables. It’s subtle and thinly-sliced sashimi on a rice roll, and it’s fire-hot tilapia marinated with chilis.

I have high expectations as I enter the Fairmont’s sleek and minimalist Aqua E Luce restaurant, which is done out in ambient blue lighting and flowing water installations. The decor at the buffet is likewise modern, with flourishes like bits of fishing net to recall the feel of an Egyptian fish market. “We didn’t want a Disneyland,” Food & Beverage Director Joerg Wickihalder later tells me.

To start, the chef guides me through my options and asks which of the fish laying on icy beds I want, and how (oriental style, BBQ, pan fried, steamed, wok or oven roast) I want it cooked. To be honest, my companion and I do order the salmon. But we also decide to try some fried barbouni, tilapia and shrimp.

While all of that cooks, I wonder over to the salad bar. There’s an array of soups and sushi, but there are also dozens of salads from the classic Caesar salad with crispy croutons, to a spicy Thai salad with rice noodles or other offerings with morsels of crab and lobster. The selection isn’t a random smorgasbord of side dishes, but includes items selected precisely because they go well with seafood.

And then it arrives: a heaping plate of barbouni, shrimp, salmon and tilapia, topped with slivers of lemon and a centerpiece of vegetables. The best part of all is that this is fresh fish — the chefs go every week to Alexandria and bring back whatever’s in season. The difference between this and the fish cooked at restaurants from a frozen supply is palpable. The fish is not only more flavorful and aromatic, but the barbouni especially (because it comes from the Mediterranean) is tastier and more savory.

I don’t normally like shrimp, or eat them at all, but the chef arrives with a special bowl full of them cooked in butter — and they surprise me. There’s none of that strong, distinct and slightly tangy taste of shrimp, but only a perfectly delicate and seasoned dish that melts in your mouth. My companion and I polish off the entire plate, munching on slivers of perfectly cooked zucchini in between.

I don’t have much room for dessert aside from a few sugary soft macaroons and juicy slices of fruit, but if you’re more adventurous then the selection is admirable. There are chocolaty and creamy cakes, as well as a decent selection of oriental sweets, fruits and pastries.

It doesn’t get much better than fresh fish, creative salads and a few macaroons, making Alexandria Nights a haven for all seafood lovers in the city. Those who don’t typically eat much fish will be pleasantly surprised at the variety and versatility of the seafood offered here, while vegetarians will also stay entertained with the rich array of salads and veggie sushi. Until my next visit to the North Coast, this is the next best thing.