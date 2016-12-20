Artist of the Month: Maged El Sokkary

An art director who’s passionate about illustration, Maged El Sokkary creates richly imaginative works in an unmistakable style using ink dots and a rich palette of colors. His illustrations are often surreal that – despite their playfulness – touch on deep and emotional subjects.

by Dominika Maslikowski

What inspires your art?

When it comes to drawing and thinking about my designs, I usually look for a source of inspiration to be my guide and motivation. These sources are mainly myself and people around me. In most cases, I look to past experience, pain, and tragedy cases and try to create an artwork that speaks about it. I try to put everyone’s pain into a drawing that expresses what he or she went through… the problems and reality people face throughout their lives including obstacles and happy moments as well. Not only this, but songs and lyrics are one of the greatest inspirations anyone could make use of — sometimes I imagine how a song could be converted into colors.

The Tower tarot card

How has your artwork changed and evolved over the years?

It all started two years ago. My passion was only expressed in a secret notebook, only shared with a few and was always at left at home. Art was the happy outlet for all the pain and problems I faced. So, I thought why not start, rather than becoming depressed, expressing myself through something I desire. What this notebook contained was all based on pain caused by past failed experiences.

As time passed by, I understood that this notebook was only the beginning. I also found out that many people, if not each and every one of us, have the same common pain and problems. For that, I decided to evolve my art and spread it more to reach as many people as possible. I wanted people to relate to it, to feel it, and be part of it. I wanted to send people awareness messages of how to deal with life in their future. I also figured out that people forgot what the word “feelings” really means. They lost it. They do not know how to feel. That’s why I created the brand “Magberry,” with no features but delivering thousands of feelings.

The Hanged Man tarot card

What do you like most about your art?

My art represents a combination of two worlds, and that is what I like the most. The first world is all based on depression, while the other is the fantasy we all seek to reach. That is the kind of balance I would want people to have so when they look at my art, they do not get dragged away by only depression or fantasy but have a state of balance.

Spain

Can you tell me a bit about how you work, and what’s your process?

I usually go for basic sketches with pencils and then use watercolor to add a life to it, as well as ink for dots and lines to highlight the piece of art.



What are your thoughts on the art scene in Egypt?

Egypt has the most diversity in art when it comes to the Middle East region. Yet, I think we could make use of this diversity in a better way by creating a better environment to live in. We can also create more galleries, courses, centers, and even scholarships. More attention should be given to art because there are a lot of people who have passion but do not know where to share it.

King tarot card

Who are your favorite Egyptian artists, and why?

My favorite Egyptian artists are Abdel-Hady El Gazzar, Helmy El-Touny and Adel El-Siwy because their art has a great soul and that’s what I believe always. And I see them representing the real Egyptian culture.

What are your plans for the future?

I would like to go for printing my artwork in hardcopy. I totally believe that the printed material adds more value to the art and gives it another meaning. It actually adds to it. Exhibitions and galleries are another aspect to focus on in order to reach people more. Above all, I would greatly love to dedicate more time to “Magberry” because I still have a lot of messages to deliver to people.

High Hopes