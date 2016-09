3 Healthy Recipes From An Egyptian Aquaponics Farm

We headed to Bustan Aquaponics on the Cairo-Alex Desert Road, where greens and even fish are grown with water-saving methods, to get their tips on how to use fresh veggies in 3 delicious and healthy ways.

Basic Basil Pesto

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 cups fresh basil leaves

¼ cup walnut pieces, toasted (see tip)

¼ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp water

1 large clove garlic, quartered

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

Place basil, walnuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, oil, water, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse a few times then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally.

To toast walnuts: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, tossing occasionally. Toast until fragrant and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes.

Mixed Baby Leaf Salad with Watermelon, Red Onion and Feta

Serves 4

Ingredients

350 g mixed baby leaf lettuce (about 4 cups)

2 cups watermelon, chilled and cubed

½ red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

100 g Feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2-3 tbsp fresh mint or basil, snipped

Salt and ground pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and oil. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine mixed baby leaf lettuce and onion; toss with dressing to taste. Gently toss with watermelon and feta, and serve.

Mint Water

Serves 10

Ingredients

12 cups of filtered water (3 quarts)

1 medium cucumber

2-3 lemons

10-12 mint leaves

Wash lemons and cucumbers; slice thinly. Add lemons, cucumber and mint to pitcher. Cover with water and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.