Artist Of The Month: Nemo

Nemo, whose real name is Ahmed Gaber, is a 24-year-old artist who began drawing street graffiti in 2009, tackling issues from sports and politics to society and artistic drawings meant to make the wider public appreciate art.

by Dominika Maslikowski

images courtesy of Nemo

Nemo has drawn more than 50 works of political graffiti over the course of three periods of rule. His graffiti deals with poverty and hunger, child labor, harassment, street children and women’s rights. In February 2015, Nemo was recognized at the United Nations, while his works have been shown in exhibits throughout Europe and the United States.

What inspires your art?

I get inspired by everything around me. I’m always looking for new ideas to help me get my message out in the streets. I’m good at portraits and I’m very attracted to children’s faces and the faces of the elderly. I try to discuss social issues using the features of those faces, all depending on the cause I’m trying to express in my mural.

“My Only Guilt is that in Poverty I Live,” graffiti art, Mashaya El-Soflia extension, Mansoura.

How has your artwork changed and evolved over the years?

The search for new ideas and techniques has played a big role in the development of my art over the years. Viewing a lot of street art everyday and staying updated about whatever is new on the street. I can notice the progress when I look at my older works and compare them to my recent work. Despite the difference between the old and the new, I love all my works and each one holds a special place for me. Every work has a story behind how it began, from hunting down the idea, to looking for the wall and starting on the design and finally executing the mural on the street.

What do you like most about your art?

I believe that my art is a powerful media platform that is as effective as journalism. In fact, it may be even more effective because it reaches audiences no matter where they are on the street, and it represents issues that touch their daily lives in their country.

Can you tell me a bit about how you work?

First, there has to be a cause that I want to tackle and discuss through a mural, so I need an idea for the design. Then, I search for the right wall to execute the mural. I see that choosing the proper wall is a big part in conveying the message to the receiver. For example, I will paint graffiti of the martyrs at the spot of their martyrdom, in front of their houses or at the revolutionary squares. Another example is street kids. I draw them under bridges, and after choosing the wall I go home and start on a sketch imagining the design to scale on the wall. After midnight, I’d go to that wall with friends — for security reasons and to assist me in the mural. I start copying the sketch to the wall, and usually I’ll be done after awhile and I collect my tools. Usually at that time it will be around dawn, and I’d start photographing the mural so I can post it online with captions that describe the place for those who love photography and documentation.

Nemo standing next to his work on Saad El-Sherbiny Street, Mansoura.

What are your thoughts on the art scene in Egypt?

Let me talk about the art of graffiti, because the way graffiti is received has been in a state of flux since the January 25 Revolution. After the revolution, the street admired graffiti. But after a period of political conflicts, this art was met with injustice because it flourished with the revolution. And through the revolution, it expressed social issues that made people understand how close graffiti is to their hearts and how it’s the only true voice that expresses their troubles and their suffering.

What are your plans for the future?

My plan is to continue in my campaigns, as I started four art campaigns. There are campaigns for the destitute and hungry and street kids. The aim of the campaign is summarized in the portrait of a child with sad features and the mural carrying the caption: “My only guilt is that in poverty I live,” which represents what all poor people currently feel within the ongoing political and economic crises that mostly affect the poor more than anyone else. This crushed class is the hardest hit from what’s been happening. They are the ones who have been stomped on.

Graffiti of a man screaming, drawn on Mansoura University Bridge.

As I see it, art is a message before it is awe-inspiring, and especially graffiti is an expressive art more than it’s just an art. So it must be used as such — to convey a message to the people that graffiti knows what’s inside them. And therefore, I work through graffiti to convey my shocking messages to influence people’s behavior and their social and political beliefs — whether I’m painting for the revolution and the martyrs and the political situation, or even when I’m sending a social message through the Beware (Ewa’ak) campaign. This campaign presents several words of advice that I try to enforce into the minds of the youth and the people of Mansoura through tens of murals using bright colors and sarcastic forms so we can preserve ethics and morality, such as “beware of forgetting the rights of the martyrs,” “beware of being hypocritical,” “beware of accepting injustice,” “beware of becoming marginal” and other messages.

The campaign against child labor is to discourage people from sending their children to workshops and denying them an education.

The “Be Happy” campaign encourages people in the street to smile and not frown.

Nemo is the seventh Artist of the Month in our year-long series spotlighting Egyptian artists.

