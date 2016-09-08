Top 6 New Movie Releases In September

Pete’s Dragon

Director: David Lowery

Cast: Bryce Dall as Howard, Robert Redford and Oakes Fegley

opens September 7

A reimagining of Disney’s classic film, the new adaptation opens with old wood carver Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford) who has delighted local children with his tales of the fierce dragon that resides deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. To his daughter, Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), who works as a forest ranger, these stories are little more than tall tales — until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley). Pete is a mysterious 10-year-old with no family and no home who claims to live in the woods with a giant, green dragon named Elliot.

War Dogs

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Jonah Hill , Miles Teller and Steve Lantz

opens August 31

Based on a true story, this new action comedy revolves around two friends in their early 20s (Hill and Teller) living in Miami Beach during the Iraq War. When they exploit a little-known government initiative that allows small businesses to bid on U.S. military contracts, they land a $300 million deal to arm the Afghan military — a deal that puts them in business with some very shady people.

Sully

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Tom Hanks, Anna Gunn and Laura Linney

opens September 21

On January 15, 2009, Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed “Sully” (Tom Hanks) glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully is being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation is unfolding that threatens to destroy his reputation and his career. The film is based on Sully’s own book; the iconic Clint Eastwood is behind the camera.



Morgan

Director: Luke Scott

Cast: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy and Rose Leslie

opens September 28

In this new sci-fi thriller directed by Ridley Scott’s son, a corporate troubleshooter (Kate Mara) is sent to a remote, top-secret location, where she is to investigate and evaluate a terrifying accident. She learns the event was triggered by a seemingly innocent “human,” who presents a mystery of both infinite promise and incalculable danger. At one month, Morgan was walking and talking; at six months, Morgan exceeded her creators’ wildest expectations.



Deepwater Horizon

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien and Kate Hudson

Deepwater Horizon follows the events of April 20, 2010, when an offshore drilling rig named Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico exploded, creating the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Kate Hudson posted a photo of herself with her stepfather Kurt Russell on Instagram, announcing this would be the first movie they’d be working on together.

The Magnificent Seven

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke

opens September 21

In this new remake, the sleepy town of Rose Creek is under the deadly control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard). As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.