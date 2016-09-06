Weekend In Williamsburg: Discovering A Less Frantic Side Of New York

New York, and especially Manhattan, can be a vastly intimidating and impersonal city, practically impossible for any tourist to cover within a few short days. But for the people who live there, the city is a lot smaller: It often consists of the few blocks around their home, the local grocer, or maybe the late-night pizza joint or nearby park.

written and photographed by Dominika Maslikowski

If you ever travel there, taking the city on one district at a time, in smaller and more manageable bites, will allow you to get more out of the big apple and to savor its atmosphere. For me, it was half a day spent browsing at the Met — one of the world’s largest museums, and every art lover’s dream.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the world’s most-visited museums, has a permanent collection of more than two million works across 17 departments.

Some of the most famous pieces include paintings like Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s The Harvesters (shown here, detail.)

During the rest of my stay, I spent a few slow days in Brooklyn, walking what is the city’s most populous boroughs to browse its perfume shops, cafes and bookstores, and uncover some hidden gems. Did I miss out by neglecting Manhattan and the city’s famous downtown? I didn’t feel that way.

A public park in Williamsburg in the winter, with Manhattan looming in the background.

Brooklyn was once notorious for high crime rates, drug dealers and drive-by shootings, but parts of it have experienced a true Renaissance — especially Williamsburg, which boasts a sizable hipster culture, a strong art community and plenty of pubs and nightclubs. Of course the artists who first flocked to Williamsburg because it was affordable are no longer doing so; rents skyrocketed since the 1990s.

The Williamsburg Bridge.

What I love most about Williamsburg, aside from the cozy cafes and tiny art galleries and pubs, is how decidedly comfortable it feels and how the pace is just a bit slower compared to Manhattan. Sit at a cafe to people-watch and you’ll find most passersby have mastered the art of keeping their cool and minding their own business. An elderly woman wearing silver shoes (and what may have been a pink wig) got no stares or looks of surprise.

But most people wore a more casual look: leather jackets and sweatpants that may at first appear hurried, until you notice the offbeat, designer details. A perfect metaphor for the borough itself and its artsy, nonchalant feel.

Ethnicities in Williamsburg don’tcreate a melting pot as much as a salad bowl — Hasidim Jews and Puerto Ricans in South Williamsburg, and Poles and Italians in the North Side, among many others like Dominicans, African Americans and Hispanics. Shown here: a Russian Orthodox church.