Weekend In Williamsburg: Discovering A Less Frantic Side Of New York

New York, and especially Manhattan, can be a vastly intimidating and impersonal city, practically impossible for any tourist to cover within a few short days. But for the people who live there, the city is a lot smaller: It often consists of the few blocks around their home, the local grocer, or maybe the late-night pizza joint or nearby park.
written and photographed by Dominika Maslikowski
If you ever travel there, taking the city on one district at a time, in smaller and more manageable bites, will allow you to get more out of the big apple and to savor its atmosphere. For me, it was half a day spent browsing at the Met — one of the world’s largest museums, and every art lover’s dream.
During the rest of my stay, I spent a few slow days in Brooklyn, walking what is the city’s most populous boroughs to browse its perfume shops, cafes and bookstores, and uncover some hidden gems. Did I miss out by neglecting Manhattan and the city’s famous downtown? I didn’t feel that way.
Brooklyn was once notorious for high crime rates, drug dealers and drive-by shootings, but parts of it have experienced a true Renaissance — especially Williamsburg, which boasts a sizable hipster culture, a strong art community and plenty of pubs and nightclubs. Of course the artists who first flocked to Williamsburg because it was affordable are no longer doing so; rents skyrocketed since the 1990s.
What I love most about Williamsburg, aside from the cozy cafes and tiny art galleries and pubs, is how decidedly comfortable it feels and how the pace is just a bit slower compared to Manhattan. Sit at a cafe to people-watch and you’ll find most passersby have mastered the art of keeping their cool and minding their own business. An elderly woman wearing silver shoes (and what may have been a pink wig) got no stares or looks of surprise.
But most people wore a more casual look: leather jackets and sweatpants that may at first appear hurried, until you notice the offbeat, designer details. A perfect metaphor for the borough itself and its artsy, nonchalant feel.