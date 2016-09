H&M’s New Children’s Collection Features Prints Of Endangered Species

This Autumn, H&M and WWF have joined hands for a children’s collection that aims to inspire people worldwide to care for the planet.

H&M’s Kids Autumn collection features animal prints of endangered species — such as the tiger, panda, snow leopard, polar bear and the finless porpoise — facing threats including habitat loss, water pollution and the impact of climate change. The collection consists of comfortable and easy to wear organic cotton-based items such as long sleeve sweaters, T-shirts, dresses, tights, trousers and pajamas for babies and kids between 1 to 5 years and 14 year olds.

The garments have been designed in a neutral color palette of beige, grey and off-white with some accents of blue, emphasizing the realistic portrayal of the endangered animals. Some of the items in the collection also feature inspiring messages like “Roar for Wildlife,” “Protect My Habitat” or “Let’s Go Wild.”

The aim of the collection is to inspire H&M’s customers to care for the planet as well as to highlight the chain’s transformational partnership with WWF, which started in 2013 and has now been extended by an additional five years. The larger transformational partnership focuses on water stewardship and climate action, as well as strategic dialogue related to both H&M’s and the fashion industry’s broader sustainability challenges.

The collection is available in H&M stores starting September 29.