Grill Like A Pro: Tips For A Perfect Eid Barbecue

Grill like a pro in no time with these tips and tricks.

Know your beef

STEAKS: Choose ribeye (bone in or out), T-bone and sirloin (entrecôte). Get the butcher to cut them at least 3cm thick so they don’t overcook. Rub with oil, salt and pepper and sear on high for one minute on either side. Move to the cooler side of the grill and cook until up to temp.

ROASTS: Go for flank or short ribs. A dry spice rub on the flank and a sear on either side will make perfect fajitas once sliced against the grain. A marinade for the ribs and an hour or so on indirect heat will do the trick. It wouldn’t hurt to baste with your favorite barbecue sauce near the end, either.

Cooking Temps

BEEF

Rare: 50C

Medium Rare: 54-57C

Medium: 57-60C

Medium well: 60-65C

Well Done: 68C+

Chicken: All-Time Favorite!

Everyone in the family loves chicken, especially the kids. To grill poultry, turn up heat to 65C to cook breasts and 75C for thighs. Keep the skin on and the bone in to protect the meat and cook evenly. Cook up the whole bird with our fool-proof method.

BRINE: For every bird, mix 3.5 liters of water with 3/4 cups salt and 1/4 cup sugar. Submerge the bird in the brine for up to eight hours in the fridge. This will give you a salted, juicy chicken, even if you overcook it.

SPATCHCOCK: Dry off the bird and cut out the spine. Spread out flat, spatchcocking it.

MARINADE/RUB: Lay in your favorite marinade for a couple of hours or give it a dry rub with spices and to the grill it goes.

GRILL: Start skin-side up on the cooler part of the grill until 10 degrees from final temperature. Flip over onto the hottest side to crisp the skin and finish cooking.

Sweet Endings

Grilled fruit is a tasty and refreshing end to a filling barbecue meal. Try out these delicious recipes.

Slice a banana lengthwise and stuff with nut butter and chocolate. Grill until the chocolate melts and banana oozes.

Douse pineapple in honey, lime zest and juice, chili powder and salt. Grill and drizzle with coconut cream.

Cut open peaches, brush with maple syrup and melted butter then grill. Serve with ice cream, naturally.

Slice pound cake and dunk in a mixture of eggs, cream and vanilla and grill until golden for a smokey bread pudding.