Oysho’s New Gymwear Collection Stars Spanish Gymnasts

Oysho presents CITY LIGHTS, the new gymwear collection starring the Spanish Rhythmic Gymnastics Team.

The Spanish Rhythmic Gymnastics Team presents Oysho‘s new gymwear collection, inspired by the light and movement of major cities.

The range of colors is based on color blocks that bring to mind the night-time hues of a cosmopolitan city, resulting in a combination of cobalt, purple and black tones with subtle neon hints. Prints that echo the lights of a major city also stand out, and function as the central theme that runs through the collection.

Oysho has opted for various comfortable cuts with polished designs to create items that are technically more developed, offering new models adapted to any kind of feminine form and sporting discipline. This collection also features seamless cuts to increase comfort when practicing sports.

The fabrics are adapted so that skin can breathe and the body can move freely.

All items are designed to be worn while practicing both indoor and outdoor sports.

Among the new designs introduced, stand-out items include leggings with bold prints, sports tops with ergonomic details, sports jackets, and full-length jumpsuits with block prints.

Oysho has also designed Free time options. These are items that can be worn both in the gym and on the street, following Oysho’s commitment to creating collections that bring together sport and fashion.