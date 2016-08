Artist Of The Month: Mutaz Elemam

Mutaz Elemam is the sixth Artist of the Month in our year-long series spotlighting Egyptian artists.

by Dominika Maslikowski

Artwork courtesy of Mutaz Elemam

Mutaz Elemam is a plastic artist who hails from Kassala, eastern Sudan and lives and works in Cairo. A graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Sudan University, Elemam worked for several years doing art therapy with young survivors of war at the Grace Child Care Organization in Khartoum. His work has been exhibited in Egypt, throughout the Middle East, in Europe and Asia. Elemam is a highly skilled artist who works with oil, watercolor and mixed media. His color palette is very rich and bold; Elemam is unafraid and unrestrained in his use of colors, which play off each other on the canvas and create evocative and emotional worlds.

What inspires your art?

My artistic philosophy is based on a complete awareness of the role of the raw image in opening up in-depth intellectual philosophic dialogues. The role of the image has grown and evolved over the eras in forming all kinds of human knowledge and predicting a better future for human existence on the planet. It is around these perspectives that I strive to present conscious, cohesive visual works helping to cultivate humane, spiritual, psychological and intellectual awareness. I am dedicated to encouraging visual awareness and the composition and creation of good images.

How has your artwork changed and evolved over the years?

My work today revolves and evolves along a path I have followed since my early childhood, of imagination, ambition and self-confidence centering on talent, growth of intellectual awareness and broadening of cultural circles. These are my tools for gradual development in the field of plastic arts.

What do you like most about your art?

The thing I like most about the art I offer is that I present my vision of a parallel world that is corrective and mandates different alternatives to the world we see. In this role I am confident that I am a pro-active human, presenting my raw and completely candid point of view. This is my voice and my vision in the midst of the cacophony.

Can you tell me a bit about how you work, and what’s your process?

The cornerstone of my work as a plastic artist is dialogue, in general, with the world around me and all the issues that engage me visually and intellectually. I begin with a dialogue in form and substance with a plain canvas and this dialogue evolves with eliminations and additions, coloring and sketching until all my energy is spent and my creative charge and thoughts are transferred to the canvas. Only then do I feel that I have vented everything I want to say and shared my humanist view. I continue conveying my thoughts on the canvas and my dialogue with the work goes on until I place my final signature on the piece.



What are your plans for the future?

By today’s standards, a great future is one that is well planned and I continue to work in my field, building on my foundation of serious and continuous effort and attempts at broadening my cultural understanding. I hope that I am successful in my artistic journey and that I can add to the international plastic arts movement.