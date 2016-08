Inside A Gorgeous Gouna Summer Home

Combining comfort, functionality and attention to detail, the concept behind the interior design of this summer home, the Gouna Villa by Eklego Design, is contemporary and livable. The chosen furnishings and decorative accents capture the breezy spirit of the season — the designers wanted the home owners and their guests to sense summer in every way. Color played a major role in doing so and they made the most of it in every corner. Here’s a look inside this gorgeous getaway.

There’s a true sense of harmony between the vibrant interior and calm living space outside at the Gouna Villa. It’s a great place for sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the sunshine. Bold color combinations and comfort are the two things that give this space its warm, inviting feel. Bell Chairs are by Meuble El Chark and fabric is by Clarke & Clarke.

Great home style is all about the details. Clean lines, natural textures, eye-catching accents and generous splashes of blue tie this beachy space together, connecting it to the seaside ambience outside. Curvy Sofa, Overlap Coffee Table, lighting and curtains by Eklego Design.

Cushions are always a great addition to any space. Eklego Design encourages playing with fabrics from season to season to style up a sofa and add extra comfort. Lighting, Saneya Sofa and curtains are by Eklego Design, coffee table is by Caravanserai, and fabrics are by Clarke & Clarke.

Beautiful and functional: that’s outdoor living at its best. Ladder Sofa, Bench and Chairs by Eklego Design; Island Coffee Table is by Ivanco.

A comfortable flow from the living spaces to dining area was key in creating an airy, open home. Add to that a glistening chandelier and natural light pouring in, the design is made for many family and friend-filled weekends spent staying in. Scaffold dining table and Tabby dining chairs are by Eklego Design.

About the Design Center

