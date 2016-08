SHi: Designer To The Stars Releases First Summer Collection

Stand out on the beach in a flowing creation by SHi, from a brilliant designer who’s dressed the stars and has this year released her first ready-to-wear collection.

photography courtesy of SHi

The heat is on across the nation’s coastlines — in more ways than one. Beach and party outfits are under scrutiny everywhere as summer revelers strut their stuff in the hotspots of Sahel, the Red Sea and at home in Cairo. If you want to stand out, check out Shaima Issa’s new SHi beachwear collection featuring swimwear and coverups that cling to all the right places.

Shaima Issa is the founder of SHi fashion design house. This fashion designer graduated from the Institut Technique de la Mode in 2008 and began her career as a costume designer for a number of TV shows. She’s dressed many of our favorite celebrities including Nour El Sherif, Somaya el Khashab, Khaled Saleh, Amr Youssef, Horreya Farghaly, Sohair Ramzy and Yehia El Fakharany on screen and also worked as a stylist for several TV commercials. Issa is also a visiting lecturer teaching costume designing and styling at the Chambre Syndical fashion school and a number of local universities.

This year she released her first collection as a fashion designer, SHi Winter ready-to-wear leather collection. SHi Summer collection is now available in stores.