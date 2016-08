Stella Di Mare: “Cairo’s Beach” Offers Laid-Back Weekend Getaways

Head to Stella Di Mare Hotels and Resort in Ain Sukhna for a weekend change of scenery.

written and photographed by Sherif Anis

Not a Sahel groupie? The Red Sea is an attractive alternative to the non-stop party fever that grips the North Coast come summertime, and though temperatures are high, there is no cloying humidity like there is on the coast. For those looking for a beach break but can’t find the time for a longer stay at Gouna, Sharm or Hurghada, nearby Ain Sukhna offers all the advantages of a beach resort just a short one-hour drive from the capital. It’s so close, it’s often fondly referred to as “Cairo’s beach” and many prefer to spend weekends there for a couple of days of relaxation away from the office.

One of the pioneer resorts in Ain Sukhna is Stella di Mare, sprawling across 40,000 m2 overlooking the Red Sea. Stella Di Mare Grand Hotel is the oldest and the main hotel in Stella Sukhna, boasting an 800 m stretch of sandy beach offset by lush green gardens and manicured landscaping. A 4,200 m2 lagoon-like swimming pool with waterfalls and natural rock edges makes it a perfect relaxation destination or business retreat. Guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art Thalasso Spa center with panoramic medical pool, private beach, sauna and steam rooms offering an extensive variety of therapeutic treatments.

Birdlife on the golf course at the Stella Di Mare Golf Hotel.

The Stella Sea Club Hotel, a second hotel at the resort, maintains a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious and comfortable, it comprises small villas grouped in three formations, each signifying a single petal of a rose and with its own private swimming pool.

The lobby at the Sea Club Hotel.

Golfers can swing clubs at the Stella Di Mare Golf Hotel, the newest of the resort’s hotels. The golf course is kept groomed all year round, hosting the annual ‘Stella Di Mare International Pro-Am.’ Ryder Cup players Paul Broadhurst, Ronan Rafferty, Phillip Price & Steven Richardson are just a few of the star golfers who show up for the competition.

The golf course at the Stella Di Mare Hotels and Resort.

All guests at the Stella Di Mare Golf Hotel can enjoy the facilities of its two sister hotels. For information and reservation, visit stelladimare.com.