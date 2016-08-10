24 Best Day-Use Swimming Pool Deals In Egypt

It’s that time of the year again and with this summer’s heat a pool with a view is always a good idea! Check out our guide to the best pool and day-use offers in the capital and beyond.

by ET staff



CAIRO

1. Fairmont Heliopolis and Towers

Day use at the Fairmont Heliopolis or Fairmont Towers begins at 10am till the sunset, with rates starting at LE 750 based on room only and are all inclusive. Rooms can accommodate two adults and two children (6-12 years). Horreya Uruba St., Heliopolis.



2. Hilton Pyramids Golf Resort

Day use is LE 600 per double room and is available from 10am till 6pm. The deal includes two sandwiches (your choice of burger, shish taouk or club sandwich) and two soft drinks. If you’d rather not book a room, you can opt for pool use only at the rate of LE 250 per person per day from 10am to 6pm. Rate includes a sandwich and soft drink. 6th of October.

3. Intercontinental Cairo Citystars

Guests can book one night’s accommodation in a double poolside room at LE 875 per person. This deal includes buffet breakfast, free parking space for one car and access to the pool and Lifestyles Health Club and Spa. Cairo Citystars, Heliopolis.

4. Semiramis InterContinental Cairo

This summer take up the Semiramis on their exclusive Family Getaway offer. The deal includes accommodation for two adults and one child including full breakfast (children dine for free) and tickets to local attractions (Pyramids & Sphinx, Old Cairo & Citadel, Egyptian Museum). Maximum capacity per room is four and guests must stay for at least two nights. Check-in time is 3pm and prices start at $179++ If you choose to spend more than two nights at the Semiramis, you can ask for the Stay and Dine offer which includes a breakfast buffet at Night & Day plus food and beverages credit (children under 12 dine for free). Rates start at $100 and are valid for two adults and one child. Nile Corniche.

5. Safir Cairo Hotel

The Safir Cairo has a number of day-use packages, on offer until September 30. The first goes for LE 400 on a bed-only basis for two people. Extra guests are charged LE 75 and there is a maximum of four persons per room (without extra bed). If you’d like to have breakfast, go for the day use on Bed & Breakfast basis for 2 people at LE 450. Extra guests are charged LE 100 and there is a maximum of four people per room (without extra bed). Day use including buffet lunch for two costs LE 550 and extra guest are charged LE 150. Maximum number guest is four per room without extra bed. The offer includes taxes and service charge and a 20% discount on the Moroccan Bath. 22 El Messaha Sq., Dokki.

6. Sonesta Hotel Tower & Casino

The day use package at the Sonesta costs LE 500 and includes a room that can accommodate up to three adults and one child. Check-in is from 10am and check-out is at 6pm. The offer is available for Egyptians and foreign residents only and is inclusive of all service charge and applicable taxes. 3 Tayaran St., Nasr City.

7. Ramses Hilton

At the Ramses Hilton you can enjoy a dip in the pool with stunning views of the Nile River. The hotel offers special day-use packages tailored for Egyptians and foreign residents during the month of August starting from LE 260 per person in a double room. Guests can also indulge in a delicious lunch at the poolside Breeze terrace, which offers international, Oriental and grilled specialties, and get a 15% discount on food (maximum four persons). As you relax and enjoy the poolside experience you can also savor fresh cocktails and flavored shisha. 1115 Nile Corniche.

8. Cairo Marriott Hotel

Surrounded by gardens, Splash, the main pool at the Cairo Marriott, provides an oasis-like environment in the heart of Cairo. The pool has a surface area of 180 m2 and is open 24 hours to hotel patrons. For guests enjoying the day-use deal, the pool is accessible from 7am to 7pm. Daily cost is LE 505 for adults and includes access to the gym, health club, sauna, and jacuzzi. Annual membership cost is LE 12,744. Zamalek.

9. Nile Kempinski

At the Nile Kempinski enjoy gorgeous Nile views from your room with their $125++ day use offer. The room is available for eight hours from check-in time, and the deal includes access to the pool, spa, gym, sauna, steam and Jacuzzi. Guests can save a little by booking a city-view room ($100++) and enjoy the same facilities. Ahmed Ragheb Street, Garden City.

10. Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski

Day use at the Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski is LE 888 per room inclusive of taxes and bed only. Each room can hold only two people. First Settlement, New Cairo.

11. Nile Ritz-Carlton

Day use with a cabana will set you back LE 1,400 for two adults and two children. Special offer for guests booked in a cabana either on Friday or Saturday. 50% saving will be on offer during the weekday. 1113 Emtedad Corniche El-Nile.

12. Conrad Cairo

Conrad Cairo presents a special day-use package for a perfect relaxing day. The offer includes a comfortable room for two adults overlooking the Nile and designed for ultimate comfort plus a set menu lunch at Jayda for two adults including one water or soft drink (available until 4pm). Also included are access to the fitness center and swimming pool and complimentary wi-fi. Guests can also make use of in-room dining and signature restaurants facilities. Day-use rooms are available between 10am to 6pm, with departure on the same day and subject to availability. The offer is bookable through August and September for Egyptian and foreign residents. Cost is LE 950. 1191 Nile Corniche.



13. JW Marriott Hotel Cairo



Rates at the JW Marriott in a deluxe room are $100++ (bed only) and $120++ (bed only) for a deluxe room cabana. Rates are exclusive of 24.32% service charge and taxes per night. Rooms allow for a maximum of three adults or two adults and two children in a room with two double beds, based on availability. Ring Road, Mirage City.



14. Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

Rates at the JW Marriott in a deluxe room are $80++ (bed only) and $100++ (bed only) for a deluxe room cabana. Rates are exclusive of 24.32% service charge and taxes per night. Rooms allow for a maximum of three adults or two adults and two children in a room with two double beds, based on availability. Ring Road, Mirage City.

15. The Westin Cairo Golf Resort and Spa Katameya Dunes

The newest hotel in Cairo offers breathtaking golf views and has attractive day-use packages. A classic room costs $120 and a superior room goes for $150. Families can book the Westin Suite for $250. Rooms come with complimentary wi-fi. Rates are++ from noon till 7pm including a set menu lunch for two. Road 90, New Cairo.

16. The Gabriel

Day-use packages (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) are available from 10am till midnight and are LE 1,000++ for a double sunbed lounger (max four persons) and LE 300++ for a single sun lounger. Additional guest supplement is LE 250++. Guests can book a deluxe room + double sunbed lounger (max 2 persons) for $120++. On weekdays day-use packages are available from 10am till midnight and cost LE 800++ for a double sunbed lounger (max four persons) and LE 250++ for a single sun lounger. Additional guest supplement is LE 200++. Guests can book a deluxe room + double sunbed lounger (max 2 persons) for $110++.

Rates are exclusive of taxes and service charges. Beds are limited and subject to PoolClub availability. PoolClub amenities include a bottle of water, watermelon platter, scented wet refreshment towel and towel. Changing rooms, showers and lockers are available and PoolClub rules and regulations apply. Suncity Mall Autostrad Road, Heliopolis.

ALEXANDRIA

17. Hilton Alexandria King’s Ranch

Day-use packages cost LE 850 per single room, LE 950 per double. All rooms have pool views. 10.5 km, Borg El Arab Road

18. Sheraton Montazah Hotel

The Sheraton Montazah’s day use offer is valid all summer and is just LE 900 for a double room — kids are free! This offer is perfect for families and groups who can enjoy a relaxing time around the swimming pool or private beach lapping up the warm sun. 21411 Corniche Road Montazah

19. Four Seasons Alexandria

Guests can relax and unwind on the hotel’s private sandy beach with lush green landscaping, sun-bed lounges, towels and private showers. For safety, the beach is accessed by an underground tunnel directly from the hotel. Sweeping views of the Mediterranean create a resort-like feeling in the middle of the city. Price is LE350++ and includes a light lunch. El-Gaish Rd.

20. Hilton Alexandria Corniche

Discover a haven of activity at the Hilton Alexandria Corniche with an all-inclusive day use package in a double room for LE 1200 and LE 1000 all-inclusive for a single room. If you don’t want a room, pamper yourself with a day-use by the beach for only LE 200 per person including LE 100 minimum charge and LE 100 entrance fees. The offer is valid until October 15. 544 El-Gaish Rd.

RED SEA

21. Hilton Sharm Fayrouz

The day-use rate at the Hilton Sharm Fayrouz is LE 325 (room only) and does not include any food or beverage. Check-in time is 10am and checkout is 6pm. The rate is valid until September 7 and is subject to hotel availability. El-Salam, Sharm El Sheikh.



22. Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay

Looking for a magical getaway by the sun-kissed, glittering waters of the Red Sea? Indulge in a heavenly hideaway and book this exclusive package for only LE 200 per person. The Day Pass package price includes access to hotel’s private beach and pools and credit of LE 200, to be used at Al Mar Restaurant or Beachcomber bar. The offer is valid Sundays to Saturdays, from 10am to sunset.

23. Hilton Sharm Dreams

At the Hilton Sharm Dreams day-use packages are just LE 350 allow pool access from 10am to 6pm. Rates are valid until September 7 and are subject to hotel availability.



LUXOR

24. Hilton Luxor

Cool off at the Hilton Luxor where day use prices are just LE 500 for a double room. Rooms are available until 6pm and the offer gives guests access to the swimming pool.