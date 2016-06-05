11 Most Ambitious Real Estate Projects In Egypt

A look at the newest and most ambitious real estate projects in Egypt.

1. Korba Heights, Heliopolis

One of the most attractive neighborhoods in Cairo, is Korba, located in the Heliopolis district. The district is renowned for its architecture, and nowadays its impressive selection of cafes and restaurants, with a pedestrian neighborhood of shops with surrounded by villas.

Today, Heliopolis residents looking to escape the city’s hellish traffic and pollution have primarily eyed New Cairo. Little-less-known but equally impressive stands Korba Heights, HDG’s ambitious project in New Heliopolis that seeks to preserve Korba’s flare.

New Heliopolis, where Korba Heights is located, is situated between North Cairo and Suez, south of the Cairo-Ismailia highway, and is thus primely positioned and directly linked with Madinaty and Al-Shorouq. It is also quite close New Cairo, the new Ring Road and the regional ring road by which all new vital cities and all major highways can be reached.

Korba Heights spans over 42,000 sqm, giving birth to an unprecedented concept of real estate exceptionalism. Korba Heights achieves a unique and comprehensive vision for an integrated compound, with a spectacular location that links it with the city’s center.

The project is the first milestone for HDG, which has focused its efforts and expansive experience, in cooperation with housing and planning experts, to set the architectural and civilizational foundations of the project. The project envisions a self-sufficient city that combines the basic pillars of luxury living with practical and efficient planning that utilizes infrastructure to serve residents. Korba Heights offers disntictive designs for exteriors and offers living spaces of various dimensions to suit different taste. It also offers entry and exit gates to secure residents, vast green surfaces, and pedestrian and public sitting areas to allow residents to enjoy all aspects of the compound. The project entails 8400 sqm of green surfaces, with 40% dedicated to buildings.

The project is powered using solar energy and features an underground parking lot that fits 1100 cars. It also offers compressive maintenance for housing and facilities, including a SPA fitted with the latest equipment, an indoor pool, a playground and nursery for children, a pharmacy and clinic, a ballroom, and compressive commercial areas with restaurants and cafeterias. In addition to that, the project boasts social clubs and a supermarket.

The project has achieved notable success and the first and second phases have been sold, while the third phase is now on offer and is expected to be sold out within two months. The Suez Road will soon be developed into a highway and the project will be linked to the fourth phase of the underground metro.

2. CityGate, New Cairo

CityGate

CityGate by Dorra Group is located in New Cairo, 30km southeast of Cairo, which will be the gate of the new Capital of Egypt. From CityGate you are 30 minutes away from the Cairo Airport, 10 minutes from AUC, connected directly to Road 90, the ring road, the Cairo–Suez highway, Ain Sokhna highway and the new road that leads to the new Capital of Egypt. Experience urban living that is unparalleled in New Cairo at City Gate, with everything you need in one plac, inclduing luxury amenities in the tranquility of nature spread over 8.5 million square meters in an iconic location. The project features, parks and green spaces, a golf course, a sports club, a business park, world-class hotels, shopping and entertainment venues, educational facilities, 24/7 medical services, and villas and apartments.



3. IL Monte Galala, Sokhna

Il Monte Galala-Sokhna

Tatweer Misr signed a contract with Crystal Lagoons to create the first manmade lagoons in the Sokhna Mountains. The development will bring around three kilometers of sandy beaches and an expanse of crystal clear blue waters to the upcoming residential area of IL Monte Galala-Sokhna. Following an EGP100 million investment, the IL Monte Galala mountain range will benefit from six stunning lagoons, spanning a total area of 40,000 square meters. Resident an Il Monte will now be able to enjoy a mixture of unique and diverse facilities allowing all units unprecedented views of crystal clear lagoons and blue waters. IL Monte Galala residences are designed to offer uninterrupted views of the scenic lagoons and waterways in addition to stunning sea vistas of El Sokhna.

4. The Gate, Heliopolis

The Gate

The Gate by Abraj Misr, which selected SIAC as the project’s main contractor, is set to be the largest residential, administrative, commercial, smart, and environmentally friendly compound in Egypt and the Middle East. The entire complex is enclosed in a sequence of rectangular volumes arranged around a central street named the ‘Boulevard,’ with a steel mesh canopy enveloping the complete scheme, supporting a series of solar panels, heating tubes and vertical wind-catching tunnels that cascade into the lower courtyards. Inspired by the technology of wind catching towers, or Malqaf, originally developed in Ancient Egypt, the Gate comprises nine mega trees to function as passive cooling systems. Residents will be provided with a variety of interactive home-automation options to elevate the Gate living experience. The natural HVAC automation allows residents to customize lighting, music, video, communication and security features according to their personal preferences while the innovative technology orchestrate, on their behalf, efficient energy consumption. The entire roof is transformed into a community get-together with food gardens, orchards, infinity pools, and a sports area.

5. Neopolis, El Mostakbal City

Neopolis

Wadi Degla Developments is launching Neopolis City, its first mixed-use in El Mostakbal City. Sprawling 545.5 acres of land, Neopolis City offers an array of residential options that cater to every preference with apartments and duplexes, all situated in the middle of lush greenery. Neopolis offers its residents an exquisite living experience, featuring a multitude of high-end facilities and services in addition to Wadi Degla Club and Wadi Degla’s renowned retail complex: The District. Neopolis also boasts a school, 24/7 security, underground parking, a park with spacious green areas fitted out with an abundance of recreational equipment for children, a nursery and a clinic.

6. Villette and Eastown, East Cairo and The Courtyards, West Cairo

Eastown

The heart of SODIC’s vision for Eastown is to provide its residents with contemporary living spaces that are safe, functional, attractive and within easy reach of urban essentials. Eastown Residences is Eastown’s purely gated residential neighborhood. The homes harness the beauty of their surroundings, while reflecting the overall sense of community suited for people with different needs, tastes and lifestyles. At the centre of Eastown’s commercial area is Eastown Hub. It will house designer names, lifestyle shops and gourmet delicatessens. Also in East Cairo, Villette is planned as a walkable community, made up of several neighborhoods that are all organized around a village center. The organization of the pedestrian corridors, vehicular roadways, and extensive sports and bike trails all facilitate safe and easy access between the different neighborhoods and to the village center, providing for an interactive lifestyle around community amenities.

Westown Residences is Westown’s gated residential neighborhood, offering a variety of living spaces tailored to your needs, overlooking green spaces and themed parks. Located in the heart of Westown, The Courtyards is SODIC’s newest residential neighborhood. The Courtyards’ homes, designed by SODIC’s very own in-house design team, are one of a kind, offering a variety living spaces to suit your needs. The buildings are arranged around courtyards, offering green views and private parks for residents.

7. Mivida, New Cairo

Mivida

Just minutes away from the American University Campus in New Cairo, Emaar’s Mivida embodies the vibrancy of urban living with the peace and comfort of nature and suburban living. The EGP 6 billion Mivida residential community boasts a lush environment that is unparalleled. Pristine nature trails allow residents to navigate their way through pleasant pine forests and serene lavender gardens. Yet for all its natural wonder, Mivida is still a fully integrated community allowing residents access to every convenience imaginable. This includes playgrounds, community centers, a business park, thriving hotels and boulevard style shopping in a bustling town center.

8. 90 Avenue, New Cairo

90 Avenue

Tabarak’s 90 Avenue promises much more than the living space – in addition to your exquisite fully decorated private home you will also enjoy the benefits of numerous lounges. The project also includes a gym, an indoor swimming pool and your own storage area, as well as meeting rooms for business and even study rooms for students. The Ladies Lounge ensures total privacy and the Home Theater lounge is where you can meet friends and enjoy watching your favorite movies while relaxing on La-Z-Boys. With surrounding greenery that will brighten your day with its beauty and the relaxing extended water walkway you will surely feel in heaven. You don’t need to worry about finishing or decorating your house – 90 Avenue takes care of all the details for you. Furthermore, your preinstalled smart home network is ready to be equipped with everything to give you total control over the air conditioning system and blinds.



9. La Fontaine Province, New Cairo Phase II

La Fontaine Province

ARCO presents the new concept of The Province where everything surprises. La Fontaine Province is inspired by the tunes of nature’s most relaxing melody: the sound of water. With a fountain that extends throughout the entire province you are guaranteed a complete new feel of home experience. La Fontaine Province comprises only of 27 Buildings and 85 Town Villas, with a variety of residential spaces to meet different client needs. Every unit is designed to maintain its privacy along with an aerial view of the beautiful landscape and water features.

10. Azha, Ain Sokhna

Azha

Madaar’s Azha — named after one of the brightest stars in the sky — is a waterfront resort designed to be a luxury destination with international standards. The development spreads on an area of nearly 1.6 million square meters, with a waterfront stretching approximately 700 meters on the clear waters of the Suez Gulf branching from the Red Sea. Sublimely located on the left side of Ain Sokhna, Azha is a new resort community for those who prefer a distinctively refined yet casual lifestyle. The tranquil waters are swimmable year-round, making it a coveted destination for outdoor adventure and activity. Featuring spacious and inspiring Residential Villas, a thoughtfully-designed modern resort, signature restaurants, serene spa and community centers, and a host of exceptional amenities, Azha brings a new vitality to the authentic lifestyle of a city resort living.

11. Blue Blue resort, Ain Al Sokhna and La Vida, New Cairo

Blue Blue resort

Blue Blue resort in Ain Al Sokhna and La Vida residential compound in front of Madinaty are the two latest projects by Metawee Group. La Vida compound is a fully self-funded family residential community that includes 500 housing units, all designed in modern Italian style, located 10 minutes only from fifth settlement, and provides its residents with all amenities, safety, privacy, and entertainment.

Blue Blue resort in Ain Al Sokhna, Zaafarana road, extending over an area of 121.000 m2 that includes 700 housing units, all enjoying a beautiful sea view. The resort’s location in the area of windmills for renewable energy, 30 kilos away from the mountain, provides the resident with pure air all the time. Additionally, the resort provides a lot of services including more than 15 swimming pools distributed all around, a magical beach stretched over 280 m, a mini aqua park, and a lazy river used for moving across the resort via small rafts for extra fun and enjoyment. As well as a state-of-the-art sports gym, and a health club that includes spa, sauna, and jacuzzi for residents to relax and unwind.